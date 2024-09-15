49ers vs. Vikings as it happened: Highlights, final score, postgame reaction

What to know The 49ers fell to 1-1 on the 2024 NFL season with a 23-17 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Up next for San Francisco: The Los Angeles Rams at 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 22, at SoFi Stadium.

Jordan Mason, again filling in for injured starter Christian McCaffrey, had another big game, finishing with 100 rushing yards on 20 carries with one TD.

Deebo Samuel caught eight passes for 110 yards, and George Kittle had seven receptions for 76 yards and one TD.

Nick Bosa led San Francisco’s defense with two sacks, and Fred Warner had one sack and one interception and also forced a key fumble near the goal line as the Vikings tried to score.

Read below for all the game highlights, news, analysis and postgame press conferences from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis: