Report: CMC to be placed on IR, will miss next four 49ers games

The 49ers will place star running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve because of calf tightness and Achilles tendinitis, ruling him out for their next four games, ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, citing sources.

ESPN sources: 49ers officially are placing All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve due to his calf tightness and Achilles tendinitis. McCaffrey now will miss the next four games, at least, before the team assesses whether he can return in mid-October. pic.twitter.com/VV9GRihDrL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2024

Sources: The #49ers are placing RB Christian McCaffrey on Injured Reserve today, with hopes that his Achilles tendinitis fully heals by the time it’s time to return in four games. It’s Jordan Mason going forward. pic.twitter.com/T7A1mhOUEQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 14, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

McCaffrey, who missed San Francisco's Week 1 win, already had been ruled out of the 49ers' Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and now the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year will miss at least an additional three games.

McCaffrey also will be sidelined for the 49ers' Sept. 22nd game at the Los Angeles Rams, the Sept. 29th home game against the New England Patriots and the Oct. 6 home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The star running back has been dealing with the injuries since early August and the ailments now will keep him out until early October.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Friday that the 49ers were considering the option of placing McCaffrey on injured reserve.

Kyle Shanahan hinted yesterday #49ers might put Christian McCaffrey on IR:



“It’s something we’re considering now, yeah. Yesterday was his worst day. It’s on and off, but with yesterday, having the most pain, it’s something we’re going to be discussing here in the next 24 hours.” — Jennifer Lee Chan - threads @jenniferleechan (@jenniferleechan) September 14, 2024

With McCaffrey out, Jordan Mason will continue to be the 49ers' feature back for the foreseeable future.

Mason, undrafted in 2022, ran for a career high 147 yards on 28 carries in the 49ers' Week 1 win over the New York Jets.

The 49ers are taking a cautious approach with McCaffrey. They expect to play in January and February, so they need to make sure he doesn't worsen his injuries, preventing him from getting on the field late in the season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast