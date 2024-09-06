KD makes confident, bold 49ers Super Bowl LIX prediction

Kevin Durant knows a thing or two about titles. The superstar won two NBA championships with the Warriors during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

But what about football and Super Bowls? Well, in appearing on the “Up and Adams Show” with Kay Adams on Friday, Durant revealed who he thinks will be matching up in February with the 59th Vince Lombardi Trophy on the line.

And it’s safe to say … he still thinks highly of his Bay Area brethren.

“Jets [vs]. 49ers,” Durant told Adams.

Everyone is waiting to see San Francisco host New York on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” in what is set to be a thrilling conclusion to the ever-exciting Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

But Durant doesn’t need to wait and see what happens in the coming days at Levi’s Stadium. He already is confident the 49ers and Jets will meet when it really counts in 2025.

However, there is a twist.

Durant also revealed who he believes will win Super Bowl LIX.

And despite playing in and for the Bay for years, his answer will not please The Faithful.

“Jets by six,” Durant added.

Ouch.

Durant grew up in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, near America’s capital. He played in the Bay Area with Golden State for three seasons and also in Brooklyn for roughly three-and-a-half seasons with the Nets.

There isn’t any obvious regional bias in Durant’s take, but maybe he enjoyed his time out East more than out West. Both of his coastal stints, though, ended roughly.

Perhaps Durant is just very high -- on the Jets -- and the return of Northern California native Aaron Rodgers while simultaneously falling victim to the “49ers can’t win the big game” narrative.

Or, like most: Durant just guessed off the top of his head.

We’ll know if the 14-time NBA All-Star also is a psychic if his take is spot on.

