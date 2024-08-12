KD's mom admits she didn't want him to leave Warriors

The Warriors might have won another championship or two -- or 17 -- if Kevin Durant still was on the team to this day.

After signing with Golden State in 2016, Durant won two championships with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018 before leaving for the Brooklyn Nets in July 2019. However, his mother, Wanda, and Steph Curry's mother, Sonya, believe their sons were destined for more success had the two stars stayed teammates in the years to follow.

Sonya and Wanda appeared on the latest episode of TV One's "Raising Fame," where they shared their feelings about Durant's departure from the Warriors.

"I was kind of mad at him when he left at first," Sonya admitted to Wanda.

Had Durant stayed, Wanda believes her son would have won many more championships with the Warriors.

"I didn't really want him to go either ... man we would have had 20 rings by now," Wanda said. "We would have had 20 rings by now and it was about [eight] years ago, that's how cold they were."

After losing to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals, the Warriors failed to make the playoffs in each of the following two seasons before reclaiming their spot atop the NBA mountain once again in 2022 with a fourth championship in eight seasons.

And if Durant had stayed, there's a good chance the hardware would have kept coming.

