Warner ready for ‘big test' vs. Rodgers in Week 1 clash vs. Jets

SANTA CLARA — There was nobody in the stands at Levi's Stadium when the 49ers met the Green Bay Packers in 2020, but everybody was watching.

Following the Packers’ 34-17 victory in Week 9 of the pandemic season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a quiet moment on the field with 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.

“Unfortunately, name recognition means too much,” Rodgers told Warner, who was mic'd up for the game.

“Ain’t nobody better. You’re the best. No doubt, and everybody knows it. The film don’t lie. You should be All-Pro.”

Rodgers' genuine praise attracted a lot of attention. Two months later, Warner was selected to the first of his three All-Pro honors.

It is possible Monday night will be the final time Warner will face Rodgers, as the 49ers open the regular season against the New York Jets at Levi’s Stadium.

Warner is quick to demonstrate that the admiration is mutual.

“He’s one of the greatest of all time,” Warner said of Rodgers on Thursday.

In 18 seasons with the Packers, Rodgers lined up against the 49ers 13 times, including four games in the postseason.

Rodgers joined the Jets last season, but he was on the field for just four snaps before sustaining a torn Achilles.

Rodgers is still wearing green, but it's a different shade -- and it still looks a bit strange.

“I’ll be different,” Warner said of Rodgers in a Jets uniform. “Obviously, we’ve had our battles over the years. I love competing against Aaron. Happy to see him back, healthy, so it’ll be a great matchup.”

Nobody can be sure of what to expect from Rodgers, who played his last full game on Jan. 8, 2023.

Of course, the 49ers are not underestimating Rodgers. They expect to see the same player whose list of career achievements includes 10 Pro Bowls and four NFL MVPs.

“He always had the savvy, the ability to extend plays, make the big plays, keep control of the game, make the plays in the big-time moments,” Warner said.

“So there’s nothing you can pinpoint, like, ‘We got to stop him from doing this.’ You have to prepare for it all, so we’ll have a big test ahead of us.”

