Podz reveals mindset shift behind 3-point shooting revival 

Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski saved his best for the most vital stretch of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Since March 18, the 22-year-old guard leads the NBA in 3-pointers made with 34 (h/t StatMuse) after netting four in Golden State’s 118-104 win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at Chase Center.

Battling injuries and struggling to establish a shooting rhythm early on in the season, the second-year Warriors guard revealed the mindset reset behind his recent 3-point revival.

“Yeah, I got some great people on my corner that I talk with extensively about it,” Podziemski admitted to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike on “Warriors Postgame Live."

“Really breaking shooting down to the physics of it: How my body moves and things that are going to help me personally. [I’m] just trying to stay consistent and stay in the moment.”

On Thursday night, Podziemski netted a career-best 8 of 10 from 3-point range in the Warriors’ win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Although Podziemski's 3-point shooting on Friday night fell below his personal record, his overall performance in recent weeks has been remarkable.

Spot the difference 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/EUHIwv3JT7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 5, 2025

Teammate Steph Curry, who has been on a run of his own, sits at 32 3-pointers made since March 18 – two behind Podziemski.

Cognizant of the ups and downs of playing against the best, Podziemski is prioritizing a level-headed approach when it comes to shooting from deep.

“Sometimes, you make two, three in a row and you get excited and start taking bad ones or rush it,” Podziemski added. “[I’m] just trying to stay in the moment and take one shot at a time, like it’s my last shot. And that’s all I’ve been focused on.

“Like I said to you guys in November when I was struggling, I always [knew] the percentages were going to even out to where they should be because I know how much time and effort I put into the gym. To see it paying off at the right time of the year, it’s really good for me.”

