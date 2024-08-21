KD hilariously references Klay's four-finger flex after Olympics win

Kevin Durant is ready to start flexing like Klay Thompson.

During an appearance at Fanatics Fest last weekend, former NBA player Jalen Rose asked Durant if winning Olympic gold medals is growing old for him after the ex-Warriors star claimed his fourth with Team USA earlier this month.

His response?

An expected answer from a proven winner – and a humorous hat tip to his former Golden State teammate Thompson.

"Nah, it doesn't," Durant said. "I'm going to start hitting the Klay, walking around with my fours up.”

Over the years, Thompson hasn’t held himself back from reminding opponents of the four NBA championships on his résumé.

Last season, the ex-Warrior counted to four while exchanging words with forward Dillon Brooks.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Thompson’s competitive nature led him to repeatedly remind Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns of his four championship rings with Golden State.

And while it's yet to be seen if Durant will match Thompson's four-ring energy on the court, Durant's gold medal count now goes hand in hand with Thompson's ring count.

One thing is for certain, though: Durant isn't taking any of his career's success on the court for granted.

"To be around special dudes, 'cause I was around when Kobe [Bryant] was 36, " Durant added.

"I was 23, we played 2012 together. You seen how excited he was and he had accomplished everything at that point. Five championships, two Finals MVPs, 30,000 points.

"He had did it all and he was still excited about the opportunity to be around great players and that's exactly how I felt this time around."

