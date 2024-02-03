Faithful expected to send 49ers off before Super Bowl LVIII departure

SANTA CLARA — Everywhere the 49ers have traveled over the past decade or more, their fan base has followed.

The support seems to noticeably be growing every season, too.

And with a gate-to-gate travel time of approximately 90 minutes from the Bay Area to Las Vegas, there figures to be another significant presence of 49ers followers at Super Bowl LVIII.

"I think we have the best-traveling fan base overall,” 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said earlier this season.

The team buses are scheduled to roll out of the 49ers’ complex near Levi’s Stadium at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday en route to the airport.

It is not uncommon for scores of 49ers fans to line Stars and Stripes Drive in Santa Clara to show support before the team departs on big road trips. A large contingent of supporters is likely to line the route on Sunday.

The 49ers rewarded the home fans with the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, assuring them that all their postseason games leading up to the Super Bowl would be held at Levi’s Stadium.

For several years after the opening of Levi’s Stadium for the 2014 season, the 49ers did not appear to have much of a home-field advantage. Of course, the 49ers also went through consecutive seasons of eight, five, two, six and four victories.

But things have changed since the 49ers have established themselves as an annual contender with four appearances in the NFC Championship game, including two trips to the Super Bowl, over the past five seasons.

Both times the 49ers have made it to the Super Bowl, they earned home-field advantage. The 49ers are 6-0 in the postseason at Levi’s Stadium.

“It’s such an awesome atmosphere,” 49ers tight end George Kittle said, “and you can feel the love from everyone out there.”

