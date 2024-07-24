Guerendo injures hamstring on Day 1 of 49ers camp, to undergo MRI

SANTA CLARA — Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his hamstring after going down in the 49ers’ first practice of training camp on Wednesday.

During an 11-on-11 session late in practice, Guerendo sustained an injury to his right leg at the end of a running play. He grabbed at the area behind his right knee while on the ground.

Afterward, Guerendo was visibly upset. Many of his teammates, including Christian McCaffrey, came over to offer support.

“We think it was a hamstring,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “It looked like he hyperextended it a little bit. He was going about half-speed, it looked like, so it was an unusual one.”

The 49ers traded up to No. 129 overall to select Guerendo in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Guerendo enters training camp behind McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason on the 49ers' depth chart.

Guerendo appeared in 41 college games over six seasons. He played five years at Wisconsin, where he missed a total of 14 games in the 2019 and ’20 seasons due to hamstring injuries.

Guerendo transferred to Louisville for his final season, appearing in 14 games. The only start of his college career came in his final game when Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan opted out of the Holiday Bowl.

Guerendo rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries in a 42-28 loss to USC. He gained a career-high 810 yards (6.1 average) and 11 touchdowns in his final season of college football.

