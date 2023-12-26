Source: 49ers agree to contract terms with veteran DT Joseph-Day

The 49ers made another significant in-season addition on Tuesday at a position of need.

San Francisco agreed to terms with free-agent defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Former player Jason McCourty, now with the NFL Network, was first to report the news.

Sebastian-Day, 28, in his sixth NFL season, has appeared in 69 career games with 68 starts. He was a member of the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl-winning team of 2021.

A sixth-round pick of the Rams in the 2018 NFL Draft, Joseph-Day (6-foot-4, 310 pounds) spent four seasons with the club. He was not active during his rookie season.

He signed a three-year, $24 million free-agent contract with the Chargers last year.

Joseph-Day appeared in 30 games over the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, registering 88 tackles and five sacks. He was chosen as a team captain with the Chargers.

After the Chargers fired coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telasco last week, the club’s new regime waived Joseph-Day.

After he cleared waivers, Joseph-Day agreed to a contract with the 49ers. The move should be made official on Wednesday, according to a source.

The 49ers need additional depth on the defensive line with the uncertain status of Arik Armstead. Armstead has missed the past three games with foot and knee issues.

Coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday described Armstead as being in the same situation.

“We'll see how the rehab goes this week,” he said.

With Armstead out of action, the 49ers went with a rotation of Javon Hargrave, Javon Kinlaw, Kevin Givens and T.Y. McGill at defensive tackle in the 49ers' 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

The 49ers made mid-season trades for defensive ends Chase Young and Randy Gregory and recently signed defensive backs Logan Ryan and Jason Verrett.

