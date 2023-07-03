How Darnold is adjusting to 49ers' offensive system

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After five NFL seasons, Sam Darnold is excited to be adjusting to the 49ers' offensive system.

While at George Kittle’s Tight End University, the 49ers quarterback spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area and gave an update on his acclimation to Kyle Shanahan’s ways.

"It’s been a work in progress,” Darnold said on the latest "49ers Talk." "I think I got better throughout camp and just got better with the system. Still got to study and go through the process of continuing to learn the system, but I’m excited for it and it’s been really fun so far."

Darnold felt it was important to attend TEU not only as a way to get more work in during the offseason but to develop his timing with Kittle and the other players in attendance. Along with on-field work, the USC product took advantage of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and NFL Alumni Greg Olsen and Rob Gronkowski’s discussions in the film room.

"Just being a quarterback and coming out here, I learned so much just from everything they talk about," Darnold said. "Whether it’s a stem on a route or run blocking. I think it’s so cool to see how passionate they are about the little things, so it’s a blessing to come out here. Obviously the camaraderie, man. Being with the boys all week, it’s been fun."

Darnold is not only learning a new offensive system, but he's adjusting to a new set of receivers that includes Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and more. Attending TEU helped the 26-year-old work on adjusting to throwing to different targets.

"It’s always tough to adjust to different receivers and how they run routes,” Darnold said. “It’s always good to come out and throw routes with the boys."

Darnold will spend the remainder of the offseason in Orange County before the 49ers veteran's report date of July 25th. The former No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft knows his experience at TEU will only help him going forward.

“It’s amazing,” Darnold said. “To be able to come out here and listen to George, Travis, Greg, [and] Gronk, really all of the guys, who play the position, it’s so awesome to see how serious and how much they love the craft of playing tight end.”

