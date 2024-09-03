Pearsall returned to 49ers facility Monday after Saturday shooting

Ricky Pearsall already has returned to the 49ers' facility after he was shot in the chest on Saturday in San Francisco.

The rookie wide receiver was released from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday, less than one day after he was shot in an armed robbery attempt near Union Square. And less than two days later, Pearsall was around teammates again on Monday at the team's facility in Santa Clara, 49ers radio color analyst Tim Ryan revealed Tuesday morning on KNBR 680's "Murph & Markus."

"I talked to him yesterday, he was actually in the weight room yesterday and he laid the whole story down for me and what happened," Ryan said. "It's really ... thank God it's not worse than it was and he was able to react in the way that he did in that split second. So on a human level, thank God it's not worse than it is. It's shocking, it's unfortunate."

Ryan did not discuss any details of his conversation with Pearsall, but shared the 23-year-old was a welcomed sight for his concerned teammates and coaches.

"I won't get into all the personal details, I do know that I think he understands there's a higher power at work when you look at how everything went down and how it turned out," Ryan added. "I think he realizes that and I think he's just grateful that the hand of God was on him. That's pretty simple.

"What he told me in terms of personal details will remain between me and him and he told a few of us, he told a few of the guys. But I do know this, his street cred has gone up tremendously around here. And he had it before, but to go through that to come out of it on the other side and have the story to tell, pretty awesome."

The 49ers placed Pearsall on the reserve/non-football injury list on Monday, which means he will miss at least the first four games of the 2024 NFL season as he continues to recover from his gunshot wound.

It remains to be seen what the road to recovery looks like for Pearsall, but his quick release from the hospital and return to the facility certainly is a good sign.

