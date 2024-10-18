Purdy impressed by Pearsall, who could make NFL debut vs. Chiefs

SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan expected a longer ramp-up period for 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall to be ready to make his NFL debut.

But Pearsall has appeared to put himself into position to get on the field as early as Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium.

Quarterback Brock Purdy has been impressed with what he has seen from Pearsall on the 49ers’ practice field during three practice sessions this week.

“He’s done a really good job, being back and just bringing the juice, going really fast in and out of his cuts and creating some really good separation,” Purdy said Thursday of Pearsall.

“Obviously, we drafted him in the first round and he’s got a lot of potential. For him to get in and actually be a part of our offense, not just a young guy that’s trying to learn his way but to actually make an impact early on, for me, I love it.”

The 49ers selected Pearsall with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after a season in which he caught 65 passes for 965 yards and four touchdowns as a fifth-year senior at Florida.

Purdy said he believes Pearsall can be a “great option” in the 49ers’ passing game.

The fact that Pearsall is competing to suit up for Sunday’s game is remarkable in itself.

Multi-sport athlete Ricky Pearsall 👀 pic.twitter.com/Z8Zb6PbbqV — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 16, 2024

Eight weeks ago, Pearsall was the victim of a shooting during an armed robbery attempt in San Francisco.

During a struggle with a 17-year-old male from Tracy, Pearsall was shot in the right side of his chest. The bullet traveled out his back without striking any bones or vital organs. He spent less than 24 hours in the hospital.

The 49ers placed Pearsall on the reserve/non-football injury list at the beginning of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Pearsall recently regained full range of motion of his right arm and returned to practice on Monday.

Pearsall has looked good in practices, and his presence could be needed with wide receiver Jauan Jennings’ availability in question due to a hip injury.

Jennings has not practiced this week, and Deebo Samuel has been limited due to a wrist injury.

The 49ers will install their red-zone plan on Friday, and Purdy suggested that Pearsall could provide Shanahan with another good option.

“When you have a guy like Ricky that can win man-to-man matchups and also open up some other guys, too, it’s always a good thing,” Purdy said. “I’m excited to see what he does.”

