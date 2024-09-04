Teen suspect charged with attempted murder in Pearsall shooting

The 17-year-old suspect accused of shooting 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall during an attempted robbery in San Francisco last Saturday has been charged with attempted murder, the district attorney's office announced Tuesday.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the unidentified suspect is also facing assault with a semi-automatic firearm and attempted robbery charges.

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon, Jenkins said.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"At this time, because we are dealing with a minor, there is very little that I can share beyond what I have just said with respect to the charges and with respect to how things will move forward," Jenkins said.

Jenkins did note that the charges against the suspect will be filed in the juvenile court. After that, a judge can rule on the minor's fitness to be transferred to adult court. The DA's office will decide whether or not to seek that fitness hearing as the case moves forward.

If the case remains in juvenile court, the suspect will remain in juvenile custody rather than serve county jail time as an adult, Jenkins explained. The DA stated it was too early to say whether or not she believed the teen suspect should be tried as an adult as information about the crime is collected.

Pearsall, meanwhile, is recovering well, 49ers general manager/president of football operations John Lynch said Tuesday.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast