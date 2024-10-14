Pearsall returns to 49ers practice for first time since shooting

SANTA CLARA -- Rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall on Monday took the next major step toward a remarkable return to the playing field.

The 49ers opened the practice window for Pearsall, who began the regular season on the reserve/non-football injury list after he sustained a gunshot wound to his chest area on Aug. 31.

San Francisco is scheduled to hold a one-hour practice on Monday, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Pearsall, 24, was the victim of an armed robbery attempt in San Francisco, when a 17-year-old male from Tracy shot him, police say.

The bullet entered his chest area on his right side and exited near the back of his armpit. The bullet did not hit any bones or vital organs. Pearsall was released from the hospital less than 24 hours after the incident.

After taking a week off of training to allow the wound to heal, Pearsall has been working out at the 49ers’ practice facility in Santa Clara and attending offensive meetings.

He has made tremendous strides to receive medical clearance to resume practicing with his teammates.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the organization will determine Pearsall’s readiness to make his NFL debut based on how he looks during practice sessions. The 49ers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, and it might be considered too soon for Pearsall to be in uniform.

“I would think it’d be a longer ramp-up period, but health-wise and everything, he is totally good to go,” Shanahan said on Friday. “But I really won't decide that stuff until we start watching him practice.

“We're not going to rush it or anything. If he's ready, he’s ready. And if he's not, we've got a few weeks.”

The 49ers can opt to activate Pearsall to the 53-man roster at any point over the next 21 days. If the 49ers have not made a roster move with Pearsall at the end of that window, they must either activate him to the active roster or keep him on the non-football injury list for the remainder of the season.

San Francisco selected Pearsall with the No. 31 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He had a five-year college career, which began with three seasons at Arizona State. He concluded his career at Florida, where he posted career-highs of 65 catches for 965 yards last season.

Pearsall (6-foot-3, 192 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine in February and posted a vertical leap of 42 inches.

His combination of route-running and sure hands are seen as good fits for the 49ers’ offense whether he is going against man-to-man or zone coverages.

Pearsall did not take part in the first four days of training camp after sustaining a hamstring injury during offseason workouts. He also missed 19 days due to a left shoulder subluxation.

He already had returned to practices before the shooting, and appeared to be on pace to be available for the team's season opener on Sept. 9 against the New York Jets.

