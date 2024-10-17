49ers practice report: Jennings' status ‘in jeopardy' vs. Chiefs

The 49ers could be without their top-producing wide receiver when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Jauan Jennings did not participate in practice Thursday for a second consecutive day as he deals with a hip injury, and coach Kyle Shanahan told KNBR's "Tolbert and Copes" after practice that the wideout's status for Sunday's game is "in jeopardy." Running back Jordan Mason, however, who has been limited in practice this week with a shoulder injury, might be good to go in time for the game, per Shanahan.

Shanahan injury updates on Jauan Jennings and Jordan Mason:



On Jennings: "He's in jeopardy. I'm hoping he can turn around, but right now there's no guarantee.



On Mason: "He's doing good. He's had something like this before so I think he'll be good by Sunday."



via Tolbert & Copes

Jennings leads all 49ers wide receivers so far this season with 25 receptions and three touchdowns, and he leads the team with 404 receiving yards through six contests.

San Francisco also could use their third kicker in three games, as Matthew Wright did not participate in practice for a second consecutive day in Santa Clara on Thursday after sustaining a separated shoulder in the 49ers' 36-24 win over the Seahawks last week. San Francisco signed Wright on Oct. 8 after starting kicker Jake Moody, who also missed a second straight practice Thursday, suffered a high ankle sprain the week prior.

While ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing a source, that Wright's MRI came back negative and he is expected to be good to go against the Chiefs, the 49ers signed a third option at kicker, Anders Carlson, to their practice squad Tuesday, who could be in line to start if Wright in fact can't go. Carlson was 27 of 33 on field-goal attempts and 34 of 39 on extra-point tries during the 2023 NFL season with the Green Bay Packers.

In addition to Wright, Moody and Jennings, defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin) did not practice.

Here is the 49ers' full practice report from Thursday:

Did Not Practice

K Jake Moody (ankle)

K Matthew Wright (shoulder)

DT Kevin Givens (groin)

WR Jauan Jennings (hip)

Limited

DT Maliek Collins (both knees)

DT Jordan Elliott (knee)

CB Darrell Luter (pelvis)

RB Jordan Mason (shoulder)

S Malik Mustapha (ankle)

WR Deebo Samuel (wrist)

Full

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf)

WR Ricky Pearsall (chest)

CB Charvarius Ward (knee)

And here is the Chiefs' practice report:

Did Not Practice

DE Michael Danna (pectoral)

Limited

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring)

Full

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness)

WR Mecole Hardman (knee)

DT Derrick Nnadi (triceps)

