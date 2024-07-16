49ers place rookie receiver Pearsall on non-football injury list

It has been a busy day of wide receiver news for the 49ers.

Just hours after star wideout Brandon Aiyuk reportedly requested a trade out of San Francisco, the 49ers on Tuesday announced they have placed rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall on the active/non-football injury list.

The 49ers today announced that WR Ricky Pearsall has been placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) July 16, 2024

The 49ers selected Pearsall out of Florida at No. 31 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, using their first-round pick on the versatile pass-catcher known as "Slick Rick." Pearsall and the rest of San Francisco's rookies reported to training camp Tuesday, a week ahead of the team's veterans.

While the extent of Pearsall's injury is unknown, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco noted that it doesn't seem serious. The non-football injury list indicates Pearsall was hurt away from the 49ers' facility.

The #49ers placed WR Ricky Pearsall on the active/non-football injury list as rookies reported to training camp. The rookies are doing conditioning for a week before the vets arrive. The details of Pearsall’s condition were not immediately known, but it doesn’t sound like much. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) July 16, 2024

With uncertainty surrounding Aiyuk, it remains to be seen what kind of role Pearsall will play with the 49ers during the 2024 NFL season. But regardless of how much he'll play as a rookie, the 49ers certainly hope the young wide receiver makes a swift recovery.

