Bosa envisions Floyd having ‘best year' of career with 49ers

SANTA CLARA — Defensive end Nick Bosa figures to benefit greatly from the 49ers’ top free-agent signing.

The 49ers acquired veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd as an unrestricted free agent. He signed a two-year, $20 million contract in the offseason with the 49ers.

Floyd will line up opposite of Bosa, which could create some issues for opponents in pass protection.

“I hope he’s going to have the best year of his career, which is saying a lot,” Bosa said as the 49ers prepare to open the regular season on Monday night against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

Floyd, 31, has been remarkably consistent over the past four seasons. He achieved highs of 10.5 sacks in 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams and, again, last season with the Buffalo Bills. In the other two seasons, he registered 9.5 and nine sacks with the Rams.

The 49ers have been unable to find much of a pass rush on the other side of Bosa since he came to the team as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 49ers top-producing outside pass-rushers in recent years have been Clelin Ferrell (3.5 sacks last season) and Samson Ebukam (five in 2022, 4.5 in 2021).

The 49ers’ defensive line underwent an overhaul in the offseason with the departures of Ferrell, Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Chase Young and Randy Gregory.

Newcomers include Floyd, Yetur Gross-Matos, Maliek Collins and Jordan Elliott.

“I really like the new guys,” Bosa said. “I think we’ve improved. I think Leonard brings something to our defense that we haven’t had — a guy that can make plays all over the field and has a motor. He doesn’t get tired.

“Having a guy like that who is super long, athletic and can rush, and I think this scheme is going to bring the best out of him. So I’m excited. I really am.”

