Lynch shares CMC injury update, status for 49ers' season opener

Christian McCaffrey missed most of 49ers training camp with a strained calf, but he’s progressing well ahead of San Francisco's 2024 NFL season opener against the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium.

49ers general manager John Lynch revealed the All-Pro running back should be a full go for the Week 1 clash.

"Christian's doing great," Lynch said Friday on KNBR's "Murph & Markus." "We got to finish the week here, but he looks like Christian -- and that's a good thing for us. He's looked like Christian out here at practice. We had a bonus practice because of the Monday night [game] and he was there. He was out there yesterday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"So, Christian's looking really good. Obviously, we want to see him progress through the week, but we had confidence that Christian would be ready, and he's doing very well. He takes tremendous care of his body and takes so much pride in that.

"He'll be out there and ready to roll."

That is great news for the Faithful and the 49ers, who are itching to kickstart their revenge tour and return to the Super Bowl in what could be their final shot at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with their current core.

McCaffrey will be a major part in making that a reality. The 28-year-old was named one of the eight team captains by 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on Thursday -- and for good reason. Aside from being the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year for his outstanding on-field production in 2023, McCaffrey is a leader off the field, too.

Against Robert Saleh's Jets defense, the 49ers certainly will need their star running back to begin the new campaign with a win. It appears, as of now, that is the plan.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast