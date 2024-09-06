Why Bosa is confident 49ers' run defense will be better this season

SANTA CLARA — In 2023, the 49ers' run defense was not as stingy as it has been in the past.

Nick Bosa did not make any excuses for the group’s past performances, but he believes this year’s defensive line is set to have a better season.

“I think we have a group together that’s going to be here for the whole year,” Bosa said on Thursday. “Last year we were kind of piecing some guys together. Not that they didn’t do a great job, but it’s hard to get this scheme because the details are very important.”

The All-Pro was referencing the addition of Randy Gregory and Chase Young, who both arrived in Santa Clara at different points of the 2023 season. Gregory, who now is a free agent, joined the club in Week 5 and appeared in 12 games and all three playoff contests while recording 2.5 quarterback sacks.

Young, who now is a member of the New Orleans Saints, arrived in Santa Clara in Week 9 of the 2023 season and appeared in nine games and all postseason clashes. The former No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft recorded 3.5 quarterback sacks, including one in Super Bowl LVIII.

There is more to the job than simply “going after the quarterback” in defensive line coach Kris Kocurek’s scheme. Bosa believes new arrivals Leonard Floyd, Maliek Collins and Jordan Elliott experiencing a full training camp sets the group up for success.

“If you’re not repping it through the end of July and August then you’re going to be behind a little bit,” Bosa said. “It shows in your get off, and how fast you’re playing and all those details really count.”

The 49ers weren’t necessarily bad against the run in 2023, allowing a fifth-ranked 98.7 yards per game, but it wasn’t up to their own standards. In 2022, the group only allowed an average of 82.5 rushing yards per game, ranked behind the Tennessee Titans who gave up a paltry 76.9 per game.

“Kris went out and picked guys that he’s seen over many years who jump out and play the scheme really well,” Bosa said. “So I think we are going to be a little more cohesive as a unit.”

The 49ers will be looking to not only stop the New York Jets on the ground in their season opener on Monday night, but also limit quarterback Aaron Rodgers through the air.

The group’s goal for the new season is likely a similar performance to 2019 when it allowed only 284.8 total yards per game, which would be a marked improvement to its No. 9 ranked 319.7-yard average in 2023.

