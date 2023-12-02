Eagles star believes 49ers QB Purdy deserves big payday, MVP votes

Since taking over as the 49ers quarterback in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, Brock Purdy has been one of the league’s premier signal-callers.

However, "Mr. Irrelevant" doesn’t receive the same respect as other top quarterbacks, nor is he routinely in MVP conversations.

But ahead of San Francisco’s huge Week 13 matinee against Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, five-time Pro Bowler and Eagles cornerback Darius Slay spoke to reporters on Friday, detailing how San Francisco’s second-year quarterback is underappreciated.

“Oh, man. He’s been amazing,” Slay told reporters on Friday. “Playing at a high level, continuing to keep doing what he did last year. Smart, making great decisions. He’s running the team as he should. So, it’s good that the guys trust him. Those guys believe in him over there. [The 49ers] are doing an amazing job.”

Slay has great admiration for Purdy, who has a 13-3 regular-season record as a starter with the 49ers dating back to last season.

The second-year quarterback has thrown for an impressive 32 touchdowns and 4,245 passing yards in just 20 career games, proving his name belongs with the best.

While considering Purdy’s underrated status, Slay believes the Iowa State product is due for a massive contract and attention from NFL MVP voters.

“I feel like [the 49ers] have their QB situation straight for a couple of years,” Slay explained to reporters on Friday. “Especially with him being young, they can build around him before having to give him that big payday because he’s going to deserve it. He’s playing at an extremely high level.

“I think if he was a top-five pick in the draft, I think he’d be up there in the MVP votes, like with [Jalen] Hurts. I guess [voters] don’t want to give the last pick of the draft MVP besides Tom Brady. [Purdy] deserves to be in the MVP conversation because he is doing great things and [San Francisco] is winning.”

In 11 games this season, the 23-year-old Purdy has thrown for 2,871 passing yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 261 passing yards per game.

Purdy has led San Francisco to an 8-3 record with the third-highest-scoring offense at 28.2 points per game.

49ers-Eagles is projected to be one of the most thrilling games this season and has the potential to be a preview of another NFC title game.

But even as opponents on Sunday, Slay let the public know of his respect for Purdy and his legacy with the 49ers.

