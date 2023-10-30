How PFF graded Purdy, 49ers' defense in troubling loss to Bengals

The 49ers dropped their third consecutive game Sunday, losing 31-17 to the Cincinnati Bengals, and there are questions as to what is going wrong with San Francisco.

The 49ers' PFF grades indicate where a few of the issues reside.

Brock Purdy completed 22 of his 31 pass attempts for 365 yards with one touchdown pass, two interceptions and a 94.2 rating. He was under pressure on 18 of his 39 dropbacks, or 46.2 percent, with most of the pressure coming from the interior of the offensive line.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Normally challenged on his deep throws, Purdy connected on four of his five attempts of 20-or-more yards down field. The one pass he didn’t complete was on target, but dropped by Brandon Aiyuk.

Purdy also showed off his athleticism in his six scrambles, which are more than he has run all season combined (five). The Iowa State product finished with a team-high 57 rushing yards. Christian McCaffrey ran the ball 12 times for 54 yards.

Here are more from the 49ers' Week 8 PFF grades:

OFFENSE

TE George Kittle - 83.9

The People’s Tight End received the top grade of the offense, catching nine of his 11 targets for 149 yards with the two incompletions being graded as drops. Fifty-nine of Kittle’s yards were after the catch and five of his receptions were for a first down. The All-Pro received a 63.2 run blocking and 73.5 pass blocking grade.

WR Brandon Aiyuk - 79.3

Aiyuk caught five of his nine targets for 109 yards with only one incompletion was graded as a drop. All five of the wideout’s catches resulted a first down but he also made a difference in the run-game, receiving a 78.7 run blocking grade.

RB Christian McCaffrey - 82.9

McCaffrey only was second to Kittle in offensive overall grades and the running back also received a 72.4 pass blocking grade. McCaffrey ran the ball 12 times for 54 yards and a touchdown while also catching six of his seven targets for 64 yards and a receiving score.

Offensive line

LT Jaylon Moore - 61.6 overall, 61.3 pass blocking (one hit, one hurry)

LG Aaron Banks - 49.2 overall, 50.0 pass blocking (two hits)

C Jake Brendel - 48.5 overall, 42.9 pass blocking (three hurries)

RG Spencer Burford - 46.1 overall, 34.4 pass blocking (one sack, one hit, one hurry)

RT Colton McKivitz - 69.4 overall, 73.5 pass blocking (one hurry)

Tight end Charlie Woerner was also responsible for one hurry.

DEFENSE

The 49ers defense struggled, only forcing three punts throughout the game and part of that is a result of the 13 missed tackles in the game.

Missed tackles:

LB Dre Greenlaw - three

S Talanoa Hufanga - three

DE Nick Bosa - two

LB Fred Warner - one

CB Isaiah Oliver - one

CB Charvarius Ward - one

DE Clelin Ferrell - one

DT Arik Armstead - one

DL Clelin Ferrell - 89.4

Ferrell received the top score on the defense, recording five quarterback pressures while on the field for 37 snaps, 22 of which were pass rush situations. The edge rusher recorded one sack, one hit and three hurries, resulting in a 74.9 pass rush grade.

DL Nick Bosa - 61.5

Bosa was on the field for all 63 defensive snaps, 39 of which were pass rush opportunities. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year recorded nine total pressures or 37.5 percent of the defense’s 24 total pressures.

Bosa received a 75.5 pass rush grade but struggled against the run, missing two tackles, resulting in a 47.8 run defense grade.

LB Dre Greenlaw - 41.0

Greenlaw has been dealing with a myriad of injuries and it was apparent on the field as he was slow to get up off the grass several times. The linebacker recorded seven tackles but missed three and allowed one catch for 15 yards.

CB Isaiah Oliver - 53.9

The defensive back recovered a fumble and made three run stops but allowed eight receptions on eight targets for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensive line:

Nick Bosa - 61.5 overall grade, 75.5 pass rush grade, (nine total pressures - one sack, one hit, seven hurries)

Clelin Ferrell - 89.4 overall grade, 74.9 pass rush grade, (one sack, one hit, three hurries)

Arik Armstead - 62.6 overall grade, 61.3 pass rush grade, (two sacks, two hurries)

Javon Hargrave -59.8 overall grade. 69.6 pass rush grade, (three hurries)

Javon Kinlaw - 40.9 overall grade, grade70.5 pass rush grade, (one hit)

Fred Warner - 67.8 overall grade, 55.8 pass rush grade, (one hit)

Randy Gregory - 67.0 overall , 59.4 pass rush grade, (one hurry)

When under pressure, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was lights out, completing all 10 of his attempts for 136 yards and a touchdown. Over the last two weeks, quarterbacks facing the 49ers have had a passer rating of 144.4 when under pressure.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast