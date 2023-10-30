Kurt Warner defends Brock Purdy after 49ers' loss to Bengals

Despite Brock Purdy making some uncharacteristic mistakes recently, one Hall of Fame quarterback is here to put a stop to the narrative that the 49ers quarterback has struggled during the team's three-game losing skid.

Kurt Warner took his defense of Purdy to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, stating that statistics that lack context should not shape the narrative around the young quarterback's recent performances.

"Those ppl out there saying Brock Purdy is struggling aren't watching the games…," Warner said on X. "Young man is playing some really good football - making all kinds of plays (not w/o mistakes, but who does)!!! Quit looking at stats - they should back the narrative, NOT create it!!"

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Those ppl out there saying @brockpurdy13 is struggling aren’t watching the games… young man is playing some really good football - making all kinds of plays (not w/o mistakes, but who does)!!! Quit looking at stats - they should back the narrative, NOT create it!! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 30, 2023

After a sizzling start that saw Purdy commit zero turnovers during the 49ers' 5-0 start, his turnover rate has spiked over the last three weeks, including back-to-back games with multiple turnovers.

While the back-breaking turnovers have been at the forefront of Purdy's play as of late, there have also been several positives as Warner alluded to.

Moving the ball has not been the primary issue for Purdy and the 49ers offense, but rather the inability to finish the drives they have strung together with points.

The 49ers' low-scoring output since Week 6 has masked the overall efficiency of an offense averaging over 6 yards per play during their three-game losing streak.

That included a remarkable 8.2 yards per play against the Bengals, with Purdy and the 49ers' air attack averaging 11.8 yards per pass attempt in Sunday's 31-17 loss to Cincinnati.

With the chance to regroup during the bye week, Purdy and the 49ers will aim to rediscover their early season form starting with their Week 10 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast