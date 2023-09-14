Peterson tells 49ers QB Purdy comments were ‘nothing personal'

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson unwittingly riled up the 49ers ahead of their Week 1 matchup at Acrisure Stadium, and following San Francisco's blowout 30-7 win, he tried to defuse the situation during a postgame conversation with quarterback Brock Purdy.

"It was nothing personal," Peterson told Purdy as they shook hands and embraced. "You know it was nothing personal, baby. Keep doing your thing, baby."

"I grew up the biggest fan of yours," Purdy responded.

"Yes sir, man," Peterson said. "Keep doing your thing, baby, all right? Wish you nothing but the best baby."

“Thought he had all the tells??”



Deebo trolled Patrick Peterson after Aiyuk’s touchdown 😂pic.twitter.com/BkIkGTcKjt — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 14, 2023

In the days leading up to the 49ers-Steelers 2023 NFL season opener, Peterson used his podcast "All Things Covered" to take shots at the predictability of Purdy and the 49ers offense.

“There is some tell signs out there that tells us what plays we’re gonna get from those guys in certain situations,” Peterson told co-host Bryant McFadden last week. “When I get my pick Sunday, we’ll talk about it."

Peterson didn't come away with an interception, and even worse for him, he was burned twice by Purdy, who connected on two first-half touchdown passes to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

While Purdy was on good terms with Peterson after the game, Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel had a fun exchange at the expense of the veteran cornerback.

"I thought he said he had all the 'tells,' " Samuel said to Aiyuk on the sideline during Sunday's game.

"Come on now," Aiyuk said. "He ain't go no 'tells' "

"Thought he had all the 'tells,' " Samuel concluded.

Purdy and Peterson's relationship dates back to 2017 when the quarterback was a Arizona high school player and the cornerback played for the Cardinals.

Peterson was one of Purdy's favorite players growing up, so it's very likely this is water on the bridge for the 49ers quarterback.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast