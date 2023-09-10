49ers QB Purdy makes Peterson eat his words with two TD passes

Brock Purdy had the upper hand over veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson in the first quarter of the 49ers' Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

San Francisco jumped out to an early 7-0 lead on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Purdy to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk brings in the first 49ers’ touchdown of the season 🔥



pic.twitter.com/kcdUXYY8Se — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 10, 2023

The cornerback in coverage, who Aiyuk put a nasty move on, was Peterson, who made waves for his comments about the 49ers' offense and his prediction that he'd intercept Purdy.

Aiyuk broke Patrick Peterson’s ankles 😮

pic.twitter.com/VDmDDpNWN3 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 10, 2023

“There is some tell signs out there that tells us what plays we’re gonna get from those guys in certain situations,” Peterson told co-host Bryant McFadden on a recent episode of his "All Things Covered" podcast.

“When I get my pick Sunday, we’ll talk about it."

In speaking to reporters after practice on Thursday, Purdy was asked about Peterson's comments and issued a humble response.

"I don't really know what to say about that," Purdy said. "He's a good player. Patrick Peterson's a great player, I grew up watching him and everything. I was obviously from Arizona, he played for the Cardinals and stuff. It's the competitive nature of football, so we'll see."

Purdy, an Arizona native, grew up watching Peterson on the Arizona Cardinals and had the opportunity to meet the star cornerback as a high schooler in 2017 before he was reunited with the then-Baltimore Ravens corner last season.

Brock Purdy met Patrick Peterson in 2017 after being named the top high school football player in Arizona.



They reunited today at 49ers-Vikings practice 😁 pic.twitter.com/wVIu6j3bcp — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 17, 2022

After the opening-drive touchdown pass to Aiyuk, Purdy targeted Peterson again, completing a jaw-dropping 19-yard touchdown pass to Aiyuk with Peterson, to his credit, providing tight coverage.

AIYUK OMG 😱 pic.twitter.com/VcExD5InuX — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 10, 2023

Throughout the first half, there was no question that Purdy and the 49ers' offense had the upper hand on Peterson and the Steelers' defense.

If San Francisco's offense indeed does have "tell signs," they certainly have done a good job of covering them up.