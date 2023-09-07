49ers QB Purdy slyly responds to Patrick Peterson's bold claim

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson is confident he and his defensive teammates have Brock Purdy and the 49ers' offense figured out ahead of the two team's Week 1 matchup on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

On the latest episode of his podcast, "All Things Covered," Peterson praised 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan for his offensive scheme and San Francisco's second-year quarterback for his intelligence in the pocket, but claims the 49ers' offense is not without its flaws and predicted he will intercept Purdy on Sunday.

“There is some tell signs out there that tells us what plays we’re gonna get from those guys in certain situations,” Peterson told co-host Bryant McFadden.

“When I get my pick Sunday we’ll talk about it."

Of course, Peterson, a 12-year NFL veteran and eight-time Pro Bowler, always has had a nose for the ball. The 33-year-old has 34 career interceptions with 12 fumble recoveries.

In speaking to reporters after practice on Thursday, Purdy was asked about Peterson's comments and issued a simple, yet appropriate response.

"We'll see."



Purdy's response to Steelers CB Patrick Peterson, who predicted he will come away with an interception on Sunday 👀 pic.twitter.com/MAJD27Ya1n — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 8, 2023

"I don't really know what to say about that," Purdy said. "He's a good player. Patrick Peterson's a great player, I grew up watching him and everything. I was obviously from Arizona, he played for the Cardinals and stuff. It's the competitive nature of football, so we'll see."

As Purdy mentioned, he grew up watching Peterson on the Arizona Cardinals and had the opportunity to meet the star cornerback as a high schooler in 2017 before he was reunited with the then-Baltimore Ravens corner last season.

Brock Purdy met Patrick Peterson in 2017 after being named the top high school football player in Arizona.



They reunited today at 49ers-Vikings practice 😁 pic.twitter.com/wVIu6j3bcp — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 17, 2022

Although Purdy grew up watching and supporting Peterson, he'll look to pick apart the future Hall of Famer and the Steelers' defense on Sunday.

