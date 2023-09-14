49ers' Samuel, Aiyuk troll Peterson for ‘tells' comment

Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk heard Patrick Peterson's comments in the lead up to the 49ers-Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 matchup, and San Francisco's star wide receivers certainly didn't forget.

After Aiyuk burned Peterson for two first-half touchdowns in the 49ers' 30-7 win over the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, the wideouts took shots at the veteran cornerback during a sideline conversation.

"I thought he said he had all the 'tells,' " Samuel said to Aiyuk.

"Come on now," Aiyuk responded. "He ain't go no 'tells.' "

"Thought he had all the 'tells,' " Samuel concluded.

“Thought he had all the tells??”



Deebo trolled Patrick Peterson after Aiyuk’s touchdown 😂pic.twitter.com/BkIkGTcKjt — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 14, 2023

Three days before the 49ers-Steelers game, Peterson used his podcast "All Things Covered" to make it clear second-year pro Brock Purdy and San Francisco's offense were predictable, and that he would come away with an interception.

“There is some tell signs out there that tells us what plays we’re gonna get from those guys in certain situations,” Peterson told co-host Bryant McFadden last week. “When I get my pick Sunday, we’ll talk about it."

Peterson's comments were relayed to Purdy last Friday, and the young quarterback had a sly response.

"I don't really know what to say about that," Purdy said. "He's a good player. Patrick Peterson's a great player, I grew up watching him and everything. I was obviously from Arizona, he played for the Cardinals and stuff. It's the competitive nature of football, so we'll see."

"We'll see."



Purdy's response to Steelers CB Patrick Peterson, who predicted he will come away with an interception on Sunday 👀 pic.twitter.com/MAJD27Ya1n — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 8, 2023

Purdy and Peterson have a cordial relationship that dates back to the quarterback's high school days growing up in Arizona.

Brock Purdy met Patrick Peterson in 2017 after being named the top high school football player in Arizona.



They reunited today at 49ers-Vikings practice 😁 pic.twitter.com/wVIu6j3bcp — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 17, 2022

After the 49ers' win Sunday, the two met on the field and exchanged pleasantries, with Peterson attempting to defuse any bad blood.

"It was nothing personal," Peterson told Purdy. "You know it was nothing personal, baby. Keep doing your thing, baby."

"I grew up the biggest fan of yours," Purdy responded.

"Yes sir, man," Peterson said. "Keep doing your thing, baby, all right? Wish you nothing but the best baby."

While Aiyuk and Samuel took great joy on making fun of Peterson, it appears Purdy is more than willing to take the high road and move on.

