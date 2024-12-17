49ers overreactions: Should team target wide receiver in offseason?

For the first time in four years, the 49ers can begin making vacation plans for the second week in January.

The 49ers are not mathematically eliminated from the NFL playoffs, but their 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday virtually sealed their fate.

But that does not mean San Francisco's final three games of the 2024 NFL season are meaningless. Those games will be taken into account as the 49ers’ decision-makers devise their plan for 2025 and beyond.

“We're going to find out who wants to be here the next few weeks,” 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said.

That was a sentiment coach Kyle Shanahan expressed, too. Despite their 6-8 record, these games are important. It’s just that they’re important in a different way.

“Every time we have on our uniform, we go out on the field, regardless of the situation, I expect us to play a certain way,” Shanahan said.

“That's the standard of how we do things, and if you can't play to that standard, then make it easy for us and show us that and you won't be a part of it.”

How the team will look in 2025 and the roster decisions that await are among the questions on the minds of the Faithful in this edition of 49ers overreactions:

With the Aiyuk injury leaving uncertainty for 2025 and Deebo and Pearsall not producing, the WR position has become a major concern going into the offseason.

— @49ersjamie.bsky.social

Overreaction? No.

The 49ers would be wise to add a starting-caliber wide receiver next season because of the degree of uncertainty with this group.

Jauan Jennings is under contract through next season. He has been the team’s top wide receiver this season. And it has not even been close.

Deebo Samuel is under contract, too, but his spot on the roster is far from a given. His production has fallen far below expectations, and it’s reasonable to wonder whether he can bounce back at this stage in his career. He turns 29 in mid-January, and he has a lot of wear and tear during his six NFL seasons.

Brandon Aiyuk is a wild card because of his recovery from a torn ACL. Even if he is ready for the opening of the 2025 regular season, it is unlikely he will be anywhere near top form.

The 49ers are not giving up on Ricky Pearsall, and neither should the fan base. After he was shot in the chest in August, we would all be wise to just write off this season and give him a blank slate heading into next year.

Still, Jennings easily is the best wide receiver on the team, and the only one who can be counted upon in a big way next season.

They need more options at wide receiver to provide the passing game with depth and insurance.

Deebo should be benched. At this point, right now, is he better than the next man up?

— @jestermarcus.bsky.social

Overreaction? Yes.

Samuel’s numbers are down, and he has not shown the flashes of being the same dynamic playmaker as he was in past seasons.

Samuel has not produced much in the past five games for the 49ers. He has just 101 yards receiving over that five-game stretch while carrying eight times for 15 yards. He had a big moment Thursday against the Rams and dropped a perfectly thrown pass that might have gone for a game-changing touchdown in the third quarter.

Could any other player improve upon those numbers? Sure. It would not take much. But it also would create another level of drama to demote a team captain from the starting lineup.

That said, sure, get Pearsall and Jacob Cowing onto the field more in the final three games and try to feed them the ball.

But the 49ers still should play Samuel and figure out in the offseason whether it’s time to move on or bring him back for his contract year.

De’Vondre Campbell should never play a snap in the NFL again.

— @socal49ers.bsky.social

Overreaction? No.

It seems certain De'Vondre Campbell would not exactly get a glowing reference from either of his past two teams.

The Green Bay Packers released Campbell earlier this year. And he wrote on social media, “Someone is about to get a great football player that’s been badly misused."

Among other things, Campbell wrote of the Packers' staff, "It’s some coaches I lost ALL respect for.”

The 49ers signed Campbell to fill in for however long Dre Greenlaw was out of action. When Greenlaw returned Thursday night, Campbell was relegated to a backup role.

Only, he refused to enter the game when the 49ers needed him. Greenlaw was removed from the game as a precaution, and Dee Winters was out with a neck injury.

That's correct, a professional football player was in uniform and decided on the spot that he was not going to play football. That should be a career-ender right there.

Campbell, 31, is a nine-year NFL veteran. His better days are behind him. No team should be willing to sign him at this point.

Re-signing Dre Greenlaw should be the 49ers top priority this offseason.

— @chadleege.bsky.social

Overreaction? No.

The 49ers’ defense just looks different — more imposing — when Greenlaw is on the field.

He brings fire, passion and aggression that is contagious. And even though it had been 10 months since he last played in a game, he still looked good Thursday against the Rams. He registered eight tackles while playing just 30 snaps.

Greenlaw is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins in March. There might be some other teams that go after him despite his injury history.

The 49ers have known Greenlaw from the day he walked into the building as a fifth-round draft pick in 2019. It seems the 49ers should value Greenlaw more than any other team and give him the kind of contract that ensures he remains with the organization.

Purdy needs better protection. The perfect throws under pressure last year don't look to be sustainable for him and if he is our future, we need to protect him better and give him time for plays to develop.

— @samsonneustrom.bsky.social

Overreaction? No, but ...

The goal should be to always protect the quarterback better.

But there’s one measure that indicates the 49ers’ pass protection has been improved this season.

Purdy is not getting rid of the ball as quickly as he did a year ago. Is that because he is less decisive? Is early pressure forcing him to move around to avoid sacks? Or are his receivers not getting open quick enough?

It could be all of those reasons.

Purdy ranks seventh-longest in the NFL this season, taking an average time of 3.05 seconds to throw. Last year, he took 2.74 seconds to throw.

Pro Football Focus has the 49ers’ pass-blocking ranked considerably better this season. Last year, the 49ers ranked 24th in pass blocking. This year, they’re 12th.

Still, we agree that nearly every position group on the 49ers should be examined. Measures should be taken to add good players at every position group. But particular attention should be paid on Purdy's supporting cast because it's obvious he is going to be the starter for a long time.

