Maiocco's observations: 49ers' playoff odds dwindle with loss to Rams

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers’ defense delivered a big performance against the high-powered Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

But the offense dropped the ball in a 12-6 loss to the Rams at Levi’s Stadium.

And that’s how the 49ers' 2024 season, in effect, ended.

A week earlier, the Rams produced offensive fireworks in a 44-42 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

The 49ers’ defense certainly played well enough to win on Thursday, but Brock Purdy and the offense could not get things going.

Here are the takeaways from the 49ers’ loss, which drops them to 6-8 on the season:

Samuel’s tough sledding

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel went to social media this week to exclaim that he is not struggling. He suggested that he is merely lacking opportunities.

When he got his big chance on Thursday night, he flubbed it.

In a 3-3 game in the middle of the third quarter, Purdy delivered a perfectly thrown pass for Samuel that would have picked up a lot more than just a first down on a third-and-10 play from the Rams’ 29.

But Samuel dropped the pass, and the 49ers had to settle for a field goal to take a 6-3.

Samuel did not make the most of his opportunities, as his production again fell below expectations.

Coach Kyle Shanahan seemingly made it a priority to get Samuel involved from the beginning of the game. But the 49ers’ first offensive play — Purdy’s pass intended for Samuel — fell incomplete.

Samuel was targeted seven times and caught just three passes for 16 yards. He also had two rushing attempts for just 3 yards.

Greenlaw jumps back in

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw returned to the starting lineup and made an immediate impact while he was on the field.

Greenlaw played nearly every snap of the first half in his first game since he played the first 12 defensive plays of the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

He did not see much action in the second half, as he appeared to have a brace on his knee while on the sideline. The 49ers did not disclose any injury update on Greenlaw, which suggests he was held out of the game for non-injury reasons.

Greenlaw made his season debut after spending the first 13 games on the physically-unable-to-perform list. The 49ers opened the practice window for him on Nov. 27 to allow him to slowly work his way back into football shape.

Greenlaw was on the field for 28 of the 49ers’ 30 defensive plays in the first half. It did not take him long to get back in the flow, as he had a team-leading eight tackles through 30 minutes.

It was vital for Greenlaw to get back on the field before the end of the season because he is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Dee Winters and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles got a large portion of the playing time alongside Warner in the second half.

The race for the NFC West

The 49ers went 11-1 within the NFC West over the previous two seasons.

But this season was not like the others for the 49ers.

The 49ers stumbled badly inside the division, and that will cost them a fourth consecutive playoff berth.

The Rams swept the 49ers on the season, including a Week 3 game in which they rallied from a 24-14 fourth-quarter deficit.

The 49ers fall to 6-8 this season. Although they are not mathematically eliminated from the postseason, they have virtually no chance after losing four of five division games.

The 49ers return to action next week at Miami before returning home to face the Detroit Lions, currently the top team in the NFC. San Francisco closes out the season in Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Seattle Seahawks (8-5) have a lead in the NFC West, but they have a pair of difficult games in back-to-back weeks.

After facing the Green Bay Packers (9-4) on Sunday at home, the Seahawks face the Minnesota Vikings (11-2) in Week 15.

Seattle closes the season with a game at the Chicago Bears in Week 17 and at the Los Angeles Rams in the season finale.

