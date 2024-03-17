New 49ers LB Campbell rips Packers coaches in social media posts

De'Vondre Campbell reportedly is signing with the 49ers, but the veteran linebacker had some things to say about the coaching staff on his former team, the Green Bay Packers.
In a string of posts on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Campbell cited issues with how some of Green Bay's coaches decided to use him, explaining his disagreements with the way he was utilized within the scheme.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
San Francisco 49ers
Campbell is an eight-year NFL veteran who saw his best year come with the Packers, when he earned a First-Team All-Pro selection starring in the middle of Green Bay's defense during the 2021 season.
The 30-year-old boasts a tremendous amount of NFL experience, appearing in 115 regular-season games during his career in the league.
With incumbent starter Dre Greenlaw recovering from an Achilles injury, Campbell has a legitimate opportunity to land a feature role next to Fred Warner in the second level of the 49ers' defense.