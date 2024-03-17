New 49ers LB Campbell rips Packers coaches in social media posts

De'Vondre Campbell reportedly is signing with the 49ers, but the veteran linebacker had some things to say about the coaching staff on his former team, the Green Bay Packers.

In a string of posts on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Campbell cited issues with how some of Green Bay's coaches decided to use him, explaining his disagreements with the way he was utilized within the scheme.

Listen man.. There’s so much I could say but for the longest I just kept it to myself and kept taking the blame. I don’t work for the organization anymore so anytime I see some false information I’m going to correct it and tell the truth. If you don’t wanna hear the truth sorry https://t.co/iUR12yftev — De'Vondre Campbell (@Came_Along_Way) March 17, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

They mad at me for telling the truth bro 😂😂 I guess they like liars 🤷🏿‍♂️ I just can’t do it. Won’t be out here lying on my name https://t.co/7IeR4AWnNN — De'Vondre Campbell (@Came_Along_Way) March 17, 2024

Why yall keep saying I trashed the Packers?? I never ONCE said anything negative about the organization. Best organization I’ve ever been apart of at this point but it’s some coaches I lost ALL respect for 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/n85GJI220k — De'Vondre Campbell (@Came_Along_Way) March 17, 2024

Fast forward to 2022, 2023 season I tried to be a team guy and play within the system and do what they asked “Be more visual on QB and not look up routes” “Back up from LOS so I’m not pressing every WR or TE” Look at what happened. They had me, Quay out there looking clueless smh — De'Vondre Campbell (@Came_Along_Way) March 17, 2024

All they had to do was ask and I would’ve been more than happy to clarify but instead they do what’s easiest. Attack me and call me bitter when that’s the furthest thing from the truth https://t.co/gFT63NIhqc — De'Vondre Campbell (@Came_Along_Way) March 17, 2024

The organization didn’t even call me to ask if I wanted to take a pay cut. They just released me after going in the media and saying me and Aaron jones were apart of the future plans. They could’ve just told me the truth. I could easily be bitter but I’m not. https://t.co/f9Wvqbgiqv — De'Vondre Campbell (@Came_Along_Way) March 17, 2024

You wanna know why we played better??? Because I started going and having private meetings with Matt telling him we needed to be more aggressive. We needed more man and we needed to blitz more and what happened when they listened to me. WE PLAYED WELL AND WON ITS NO COINCIDENCE https://t.co/YlSPBU175D — De'Vondre Campbell (@Came_Along_Way) March 17, 2024

All I know is the truth. I tried my best to help the organization win but it’s hard to win when you aren’t willing to evolve. When my coaches aren’t willing to listen to feedback that can make us better as a team there isn’t much I can do. All I can say is that I tried my best 🙏🏿 https://t.co/OKKkxBcyCG — De'Vondre Campbell (@Came_Along_Way) March 17, 2024

Campbell is an eight-year NFL veteran who saw his best year come with the Packers, when he earned a First-Team All-Pro selection starring in the middle of Green Bay's defense during the 2021 season.

The 30-year-old boasts a tremendous amount of NFL experience, appearing in 115 regular-season games during his career in the league.

With incumbent starter Dre Greenlaw recovering from an Achilles injury, Campbell has a legitimate opportunity to land a feature role next to Fred Warner in the second level of the 49ers' defense.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast