Greenlaw explains early exit from triumphant 49ers return vs. Rams

SANTA CLARA — Dre Greenlaw made an immediate impact in the first half of the 49ers' 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but it did look like he was dealing with a little discomfort while walking after the game.

At the half, the linebacker led the team with eight total tackles, three solo, in his 2024 NFL season debut after suffering an Achilles injury just 10 months ago in Super Bowl LVIII. Later, in the third quarter, Greenlaw was seen on the sidelines without his helmet on and eventually sat on the bench until the game was over.

“The knee just kind of felt a little weird, so I wanted to protect myself a little bit,” Greenlaw explained after the game. “Knee just didn’t feel right, everything kind of got a little tight. Just kind of had to make sure to use precaution with it.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Greenlaw added that his repaired Achilles felt fine, but it was the knee on the same surgically repaired leg that was giving him concern. Hopefully the 49ers' long weekend off will give the defender enough time to recuperate before their Week 16 contest in Miami against the Dolphins.

Outside of the postgame soreness and discomfort, Greenlaw simply enjoyed being back on the field with his teammates, even in a loss. The defense, with the linebacker's contribution, kept the Rams out of the end zone for four quarters.

“It felt good,” Greenlaw said. “Just to be out there with my brothers, running around having fun. It felt good.”

Greenlaw is set to be a free agent in 2025 and is a player that the 49ers would love to keep in the building. While Greenlaw is bonded to the 49ers as the team that selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, he could demand a higher contract than San Francisco might be able to give.

No matter what, Greenlaw will be on an NFL field somewhere. His 10 months away from the game made him appreciate it even more.

“I miss just letting my frustration and anger out,” Greenlaw said. “I just like going to hit people sometimes. That lets a lot of frustration out and makes me feel better. I missed everything about it -- the fans, going out there at Levi’s, playing next to Fred [Warner], that feeling of playing next to him. Everything about it."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast