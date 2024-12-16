Greenlaw's fiancée shares emotional video of 49ers star's recovery

It was a long road to recovery for 49ers star linebacker Dre Greenlaw to make his highly anticipated season debut Thursday.

And portions of that lengthy journey were captured by Greenlaw's fiancée Mikaela Gallagher and shared on her Instagram page Saturday.

"A glimpse into our past 305 days. We cried, we laughed, we sold our first home and moved into our dream home," Gallagher wrote. "We traveled, you never stopped showing up for us, and we never let anything get in the way of enjoying the journey. You poured your heart and soul into becoming yourself again, quietly, never expecting any praise in return.

"305 days later, through God alone, you took the field again. And boy was it a testimony of the man you are, on and off the field. Your dedication and humility is admirable. There is truly nothing you can’t do. Gods light shines so brightly through you, and I am so grateful to experience it all with you."

Greenlaw suffered an Achilles injury in San Francisco's Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Ten months -- and 305 days -- later, he was back in the Red and Gold alongside his partner in crime Fred Warner for the 49ers' 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on "Thursday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium.

The 27-year-old often is regarded as the heartbeat of San Francisco's defense, and even just the outright soul of the team.

His presence certainly was missed, and he was excited about being back with the guys on the gridiron, even in the midst of a down season.

“It felt good,” Greenlaw said postgame Thursday. “Just to be out there with my brothers, running around having fun. It felt good.”

