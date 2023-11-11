Report: Trent Williams expected to play in 49ers-Jaguars

The 49ers should receive a big boost when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at EverBank Stadium.

Left tackle Trent Williams, who has missed the 49ers' last two games because of an ankle injury, is expected to play, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday night, citing a source.

49ers' OT Trent Williams, listed as questionable for Sunday due to his ankle injury, is expected to play vs. the Jaguars, per source. So after their bye, the 49ers get back Deebo Samuel and Willliams vs. the Jaguars.

The 49ers listed Williams as questionable on Friday's injury report, but the All-Pro practiced twice this past week, a positive sign that he would be cleared to play against the Jaguars.

The return of Williams should help quarterback Brock Purdy, who has struggled with interceptions the last few weeks, and it should improve the 49ers' running game.

Williams isn't the only star the 49ers will have back Sunday as wide receiver Deebo Samuel will return to the lineup after also missing the last two games with a hairline fracture in his left shoulder.

The 49ers are riding a three-game losing streak into their Week 10 game in the Sunshine State, but Williams and Samuel's presence should go a long way to snapping the skid.

