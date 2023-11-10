Williams, Hargrave questionable; Deebo to return in 49ers-Jaguars game

SANTA CLARA — All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams was back on the field Friday for a second consecutive day of limited practice.

The 49ers on Friday listed Williams as questionable for the team’s Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The 49ers likely will make the decision on Williams’ status after seeing how he responds physically on Saturday and Sunday morning after the long flight to Jacksonville on Friday evening.

“For Trent, it’s been a struggle with the ankle,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said Friday on KNBR’s "Murph and Mac" show.

“When you’ve played as long as Trent — he’s had some ankle injuries — so I think the MRIs can be tougher to read because you got a lot of chronic old stuff that’s been in there. It was probably a little more severe than we might’ve hoped. It’s taken some time.”

Meanwhile, wide receiver Deebo Samuel will return to action after missing two games due to a hairline fracture in his left shoulder. The 49ers did not list Samuel with any injury designation, meaning he is cleared to play.

Left guard Aaron Banks was ruled out for Sunday’s game due to a hyperextended big toe. He is expected to miss at least one more game. Veteran Jon Feliciano is scheduled to start in place of Banks.

Defensive end Drake Jackson also is out with a knee condition. Jackson was not expected to be active for the game with the recent additions of Chase Young and Randy Gregory.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (knee) and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle) are listed as questionable.

The 49ers remain hopeful Williams will be healthy enough to return to action, as the offense looks to return to full strength.

Williams missed the 49ers’ two games leading into the bye week with a right ankle injury that has lasted longer than the 49ers originally expected.

If Williams is ruled out for the game, the 49ers will again turn to third-year player Jaylon Moore.

“I really want to applaud Jaylon Moore,” Lynch said. “I thought he was fantastic in Trent Williams’ absence. But Trent is one of the better players to ever play this game in my mind at that position. And if we can have him, we will.”

49ers injury report

OUT

LG Aaron Banks (toe)

DE Drake Jackson (knee)

Questionable

T Trent Williams (ankle)

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle)

DT Javon Hargrave (knee)

DE Robert Beal (hamstring)

CB Darrell Luter (knee)

CB Samuel Womack (knee)

