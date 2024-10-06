Report: Warner, Kittle expected to play in Week 5 clash vs. Cardinals

The 49ers, already without several stars due to injury, received a glimmer of hope regarding the status of two captains for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Star linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) and tight end George Kittle (rib), both listed as questionable for the Week 5 slate, are expected to play in the NFC West clash at Levi's Stadium, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported late Saturday night, citing a source.

49ers LB Fred Warner, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a sprained ankle, is expected to play vs. the Cardinals, per source. pic.twitter.com/pHp8nD2hub — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2024

Tight ends update:



49ers TE George Kittle, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is expected to play vs. the Cardinals, per source.



Cardinals TE Trey McBride, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is expected to play vs. the 49ers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2024

Warner and Kittle were limited participants in practice all week.

Warner left San Francisco's Week 4 win against the New England Patriots before halftime and never returned due to ankle issues, but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the team remained optimistic their All-Pro linebacker would be good to go to continue his dominant start to the 2024 season.

It's early, but Warner already is a top candidate for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, racking up 27 tackles, four passes defended, a league-leading three forced fumbles, two interceptions -- with one being an unbelievable 45-yard pick-six against the Patriots -- and one quarterback hit.

Meanwhile, Kittle is dealing with a rib injury he sustained during last week's game against New England but returned. The People's Tight End already missed San Francisco's Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams, a frustrating 27-24 loss, and it's clear he'll do what it takes not to miss another divisional matchup.

For a team plagued by injuries this season, the 49ers Faithful can rest assured all signs are pointing to the two stars suiting up Sunday.

