Shanahan provides encouraging injury update on 49ers star Warner

The 49ers received very good news about the several injuries that occurred during San Francisco's 30-13 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

On Monday coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to local Bay Area media via conference call and shared that Fred Warner, who left the game before halftime with an ankle injury, will be day-to-day.

That designation implies that although the All-Pro linebacker missed the entire second half of Sunday’s contest, he likely will return to practice in preparation for Week 5, potentially in a limited capacity.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Anything that says day-to-day when you don’t know that they night before we definitely feel better when its day to day,” Shanahan said. “If it’s a high ankle sprain or anything like that, you know that’s always some time. I know he’s hurting today but from the reports, when we say day-to-day that gives him a chance to heal up this week.”

There was also good news regarding Jordan Elliott, who left Sunday's game with a knee injury and did not return for the second half of the game. The interior defensive lineman, like Warner, has a chance to return to the field this week in preparation for Sunday’s contest with the Arizona Cardinals.

Other players who were injured during the game all returned to play in the contest and are considered day-to-day for the time being. Those players include tight end George Kittle (ribs), receiver Jacob Cowing (shoulder), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (shoulder) and receiver Chris Conley (obliques).

San Francisco has been dealing with several injuries on both sides of the ball, including losing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a likely-season ending triceps injury and special teams standout linebacker Curtis Robinson to an ACL injury.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga, who was close to returning to the field after injuring his ankle in practice on Thursday could also return to action this week.

“We thought he would play today, but we knew it would be a game-time decision,” Shanahan said on Sunday after the game. “He got here early, he worked out and he didn't feel like he could go and I'm really glad that he didn't.”

The players will have Tuesday off before returning for practice on Wednesday in preparation for Week 5.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast