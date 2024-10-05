Kittle, Warner listed as questionable for 49ers vs. Cardinals game

Tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner have a chance to suit up for the 49ers' NFC West clash with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco listed both Kittle and Warner as questionable after they had limited practice participation during the week.

Rookie wide receiver Jacob Cowing, defensive tackle Kalia Davis and cornerback Isaac Yiadom also received questionable designations for Sunday's game.

If Cowing can't go, veteran wide receiver Trent Taylor could be called up from the 49ers' practice squad to handle punt-return duties Sunday.

“There's a chance," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters when asked if Taylor could be elevated for Sunday's game. "Trent is an option, Juice is an option, Jake is an option, Ronnie Bell is an option. We still don't know about Jake yet, but if Jake can't go, all those other guys are choices, too.”

Wide receiver Chris Conley is listed as doubtful, and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos both were ruled out.

Warner is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of the second half of the 49ers' 30-13 win over the New England Patriots last weekend, and Kittle works through a rib injury suffered in the same game.

Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that San Francisco expects to move Davis to the 53-man roster after the defensive tackle missed the 49ers' first four games while recovering from knee surgery.

Here are San Francisco and Arizona's official injury reports for the Week 5 meeting at Levi's Stadium:

49ers injury report

Out

DT Javon Hargrove (triceps)

LB Curtis Robinson (knee)

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf)

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee)

Doubtful

WR Chris Conley (oblique)

Questionable

TE George Kittle (ribs)

LB Fred Warner (ankle)

WR Jacob Cowing (shoulder)

CB Isaac Yiadom (thigh)

DT Kalia Davis (knee)

Cardinals injury report

Out

CB Garrett Williams (groin)

OL Isaiah Adams (thumb)

Questionable

OL Kelvin Beachum (hamstring)

OL Christian Jone (ankle-IR)

DL Khyiris Tonga (knee)

K Matt Prater (knee)

