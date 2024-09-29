Report: Deebo plans to play in 49ers' Week 4 game vs. Patriots

With injuries piling up for the 49ers, a positive reinforcement could return to the field for the Red and Gold on Sunday.

Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel plans to play in San Francisco's Week 4 game against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Saturday night, citing a source.

Samuel sat out of San Francisco's Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and was expected to miss a "couple weeks" with a calf injury, per 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. But the star wideout returned to practice Thursday and was upgraded to questionable for Sunday's game.

"I came back feeling pretty good and we went to practice the past two days and still feeling good," Samuel said after practice Friday. "So, we'll just see how it goes. ... I think I'm right where I'm supposed to be with the information that I was given and the timeframe fit up pretty well."

In two games this season, Samuel already has compiled 177 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown to begin the 2024 campaign.

In 15 games last season, Samuel recorded 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns while also adding 225 rushing yards and five more scores on the ground. It is no secret that the 49ers need their versatile playmaker on the field, and there might be a glimmer of hope for the 49ers Faithful.

