Draymond declares himself DPOY ahead of Warriors' final game

There is no secret who Draymond Green believes is most deserving of the NBA's 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year award.

In his humble opinion, it's him.

The Warriors' veteran forward stated on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis" that he is most deserving of the award.

“Oh man, I think ... put it in the bag. That’s what I think. Put it in the bag. Yours truly. That’s who I’m rocking with,” Green said. “Listen, I think Evan Mobley has had a great year. Dyson Daniels has had a great year. I think [Ivica] Zubac has had a great year. All those guys have had great years. I ain’t taking nothing away from them—and I see them on First-Team All-Defense. But I think DPOY should go to yours truly. I’ll take that.”

Green, according to a number of oddsmakers, currently is the betting favorite to win the award over Daniels and Mobley, but he's far from guaranteed to take home the honor.

Although Green does not have the same number of surface-level defensive stats like blocks (68) and steals (98) as other consensus top defenders, what he does on the court cannot be measured.

Which is why he believes he will secure his second career DPOY award.

