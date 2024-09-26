49ers practice report: Deebo returns, Robinson carted off

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers got three players back on the field Thursday, but they might have sustained another loss before the full practice even began.

Backup linebacker Curtis Robinson, who might have been in line for a more prominent role on the 49ers’ defense, was carted off the field early in the team’s practice session.

There was no initial word on the specifics of the injury. The 49ers will issue their daily injury report after practice.

Robinson has been one of the 49ers’ core special-teams players and was a candidate for a more extensive role on the team’s struggling defense.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, left tackle Trent Williams and linebacker Dee Winters returned for at least limited practice on Thursday after sitting out the team’s on-field work one day earlier.

Tight end George Kittle, who was inactive for the 49ers’ Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury, was back on the practice field for a second day in a row. He was limited at practice on Wednesday.

Samuel sat out the 49ers’ game against the Rams with a calf injury. He did not practice on Wednesday but was seen running routes near full speed on Thursday.

Williams did not practice Wednesday due to an illness.

Winters was back on the field after sustaining an ankle injury on Sunday in Los Angeles. The 49ers plan for Winters to see more playing time with veteran linebacker De’Vondre Campbell struggling in pass coverage.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrove sustained a torn triceps in the team’s Week 3 loss and is expected to be placed on season-ending injured reserve on Saturday.

