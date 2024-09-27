Deebo, Williams, Hufanga questionable for 49ers-Patriots game

SANTA CLARA — Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has a chance to get back on the field for the 49ers’ Week 4 game against the New England Patriots.

The 49ers listed Samuel as questionable for the team’s game Sunday at Levi’s Stadium after he went through limited practices Thursday and Friday.

Left tackle Trent Williams (toe), safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (foot) and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) are also listed as questionable.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Williams reported to the team's facility on Friday morning with a soreness that places his availability in question for the Week 4 game.

The 49ers initially expected Samuel to miss at least two games with a calf injury. He sustained the injury in the 49ers’ Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and did not play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Speaking earlier Friday on KNBR, 49ers general manager John Lynch said Samuel must prove he is physically capable of returning to action in order to play against the Patriots.

"If he's ready, if he's hit all the markers, that would be a really nice surprise to have him back," Lynch said.

Samuel caught 13 passes for 164 yards in the 49ers’ first two games of the season. Jauan Jennings stepped into the starting lineup against the Rams and came through with a performance of 11 catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

Tight end George Kittle is expected to return to action after missing one game with a hamstring injury. He did not travel to Los Angeles last week, but he has been cleared to play against the Patriots.

The 49ers had a difficult day of practice on Thursday, as both linebacker Curtis Robinson and Elliott were carted off the field due to injuries. Robinson sustained a torn ACL, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed, while Elliott avoided a significant injury.

Elliott, who was back at practice on Friday, was listed as questionable for the game.

Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrove is out for the season due to a torn triceps.

Elliott is expected to replace Hargrove in the starting lineup. Maliek Collins remains a starter at defensive tackle.

The 49ers are likely to make several roster moves on Saturday, including some possible promotions from the practice squad to provide the 49ers with some much-needed depth.

Here is the 49ers’ official injury report for their Week 4 game against the Patriots:

49ers injury report

Out

DT Javon Hargrove (triceps)

LB Curtis Robinson (knee)

Questionable

S Talanoa Hufanga (ankle)

LT Trent Williams (toe)

DT Jordan Elliott (foot)

WR Deebo Samuel (calf)

LB Dee Winters (ankle)

Patriots injury report

Out

CB Alex Austin (ankle)

G Michael Jordan (ankle)

T Vederian Lowe (knee)

Questionable

LB Anfernee Jennings (shoulder)

CB Jonathan Jones (shoulder)

G Sidy Sow (ankle)

T Caedan Wallace (knee)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast