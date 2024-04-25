Report: 49ers have discussed Aiyuk, Deebo trades to move up in draft

The 49ers reportedly are looking to move up in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and it would come at a great cost.

San Francisco currently owns the No. 31 overall pick Thursday night, but has held conversations with teams, including one picking in the top 10, about moving up in the first round, and trading star wide receiver Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk to do so, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported, citing sources.

The 49ers have had conversations with teams, including with one picking in the top 10, about trading either of their prized wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel in an effort to move up in the first round, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 25, 2024

Aiyuk has been the subject of many trade rumors while he and the 49ers negotiate a lucrative contract extension this offseason. Samuel, however, was assured by the team that he will not be traded during or after this week's draft, the San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver reported Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the conversations.

Silver also reported Thursday that the 49ers, in conversations with teams about a potential Aiyuk trade, also have received numerous inquiries about Samuel's availability.

In the course of trade conversations about Brandon Aiyuk, numerous teams are inquiring about fellow 49ers WR Deebo Samuel's availability. The 49ers would likely have to be blown away by the offer to make that move. Fluid situation though. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 25, 2024

While the 49ers trading either Aiyuk or Samuel would come as a surprise, moving one of the star receivers would free up much-needed salary-cap space in 2024 and for the future while allowing them to immediately draft a cheaper, younger replacement in this week's draft.

Aiyuk, a 49ers first-round pick in 2020, is in the final year of his rookie deal after the team picked up his fifth-year option, and is owed $14.1 million in 2024. Samuel has a base salary of $20.97 million in 2024 and $16.6 million in 2025 in a contract that he signed in 2022.

It remains to be seen if the 49ers actually are willing to pull the trigger on such a big move, but if they do, it certainly would have major ramifications for the team's immediate and long-term futures.

