Report: 49ers assured Deebo he won't be traded during or after draft

While there remains a cloud of uncertainty over Brandon Aiyuk's future with the 49ers, The Faithful at the very least can rest assured that San Francisco's other star wide receiver isn't going anywhere.

Deebo Samuel has been told by his bosses that he won't be dealt in a trade during or after this week's NFL draft, the San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver reported Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the conversations.

The idea of a potential trade involving Samuel first circulated because of the simple fact that it appears unlikely San Francisco will be able to afford both receivers. On top of that, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy becomes eligible for a massive payday next season -- presenting further financial complications for San Francisco.

Samuel signed a three-year, $71.55 million extension before the 2022 season, and two years later, an Aiyuk contract extension has yet to be agreed upon.

The 49ers began Phase 1 of OTAs last week but Aiyuk hasn't been present. Purdy told reporters Monday that he's still been in constant communication with his top target from the 2023 season and ultimately wants "the best for him."

General manager John Lynch also spoke Monday, and while he didn't provide any specifics on the ongoing negotiations, he made his stance clear on how the organization prefers the situation to play out.

“Our wish is he’s here and part of the Niners for the rest of his career,” Lynch said. “We’re focused on B.A. being part of us.”

After coming off the best season of his career, Aiyuk wants to get paid for his contributions on the field.

The 25-year-old is scheduled to make $14.1 million during the 2024 season on the fifth-year option. He is eligible for unrestricted free agency at the end of the 2024 season if he doesn't sign a contract extension this offseason. Silver reported that sources around the league believe Aiyuk is seeking a contract with an annual average of "well over" $25 million," adding that the 49ers have been hesitant to meet that price.

The NFL draft is scheduled to begin Thursday, and if a trade is not made by the end of the first round, Aiyuk likely will remain with the 49ers for at least another season.

