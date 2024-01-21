49ers open as 7-point favorites in NFC title clash vs. Lions

The stage is set for the 2023 NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium, with San Francisco opening as a 7-point favorite according to odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

While the 49ers escaped the Divisional Round by the skin of their teeth in a 24-21 comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco's track record over the course of the entire season isn't being overlooked heading into this pivotal matchup.

Both Detroit and San Francisco boast high-powered offenses, with the 49ers ranking third in points per game during the 2023 NFL regular season (28.9) and second in yards per game (398.4), while the Lions rank fifth (27.1) and third (398.4) respectively in each category.

San Francisco has not lost at home in the playoffs since the 2011 NFC Championship Game, winning each of the last six postseason fixtures they have hosted, including a perfect 5-0 playoff record at Levi's Stadium.

Detroit is flying high after dispatching the Tampa Buccaneers 31-23 in a NFC Divisional Round clash on Sunday at Ford Field.

The Lions' come into this NFC title game tilt with significant momentum after winning back-to-back playoff clashes, snapping an eight-game postseason losing streak that spanned over 32 years.

Sunday's showdown in Santa Clara will be Detroit's second all-time trip to a conference championship in franchise history after losing its lone previous appearance 41-10 to Washington in the 1991 NFC title game.

On the flip side, San Francisco will be making an NFL record 19th appearance in a conference championship game, with Sunday's clash against Detroit marking the third consecutive season and fourth time in five years that San Francisco will be playing in an NFC title game.

