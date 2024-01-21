49ers' win vs. Packers biggest ‘character game' Shanahan's experienced

It wasn't easy, but the 49ers got the job done.

San Francisco squeaked out a gritty 24-21 NFC divisional playoff round win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Levi's Stadium by the skin of their teeth.

In speaking to reporters after the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked what area he and the team will look to improve upon this week leading up to the NFC Championship Game against either the Detroit Lions or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"It was a gut check for everybody."



"It's not just one area, we just want to play our best football, do everything we can to play our best," Shanahan said. "We feel like we can win every game when we do that. We don't feel like we did that today, but we still found a way to win, which (I'm) very proud of the guys in there, I thought that was as big of a mental challenge and just a character game as any game I've been apart of.

"When things aren't going how you want on offense, defense, special teams, the rain, guys slipping a lot, losing Deebo [Samuel] early, having to change some things with that and some of the mistakes we made to overcome. It was a gut check for everybody and I couldn't be more proud of the people in there and just how they persevered."

All three phases of San Francisco's game were out of whack against the NFC's No. 7-seeded Packers, and the weather certainly played at least a small part.

However, as ugly as it was, both the 49ers' offense and defense made plays when it mattered most and allowed San Francisco to punch its ticket to a third consecutive conference title game.

Now Shanahan and the 49ers will have eight days to prepare for whichever team they face off against next Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

