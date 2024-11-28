Trending
49ers DT Collins surprises Bay Area families with money for holidays

By Tristi Rodriguez

Holiday cheer is in the air around the Bay Area.

Maliek Collins, in his first season with the 49ers, surprised local families with money for groceries while holiday shopping.

A video of the heartwarming exchanges was shared by the 49ers on social media.

One of the first families in the video shows Collins approaching a woman, who originally looked confused by the generous gesture before following up with a big hug.

Another woman even took a picture with the nine-year pro.

Collins also spread his fortune with a local street vendor who was outside the store on the chilly Bay Area night.

Through 11 games this season, Collins has registered 25 tackles, including 14 solo and three for loss, in addition to eight quarterback hits and four sacks.

Collins will hope to continue to keep the positive vibes going for the Faithful as the 49ers prepare to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

