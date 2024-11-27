Floyd provides 49ers scouting report on ex-Bills teammate Allen

49ers edge rusher Leonard Floyd is excited to face superstar quarterback Josh Allen and his old Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Floyd, a nine-year veteran, spent the 2023 NFL season with Buffalo before signing with San Francisco this past offseason.

Floyd detailed to KNBR’s “Murph & Markus” on Tuesday what stands out about the 49ers’ Week 13 matchup.

“Sheesh. Ain’t going to lie, it’s going to be a tough week,” Floyd told Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher about facing Allen and the Bills. “We got to have the right mindset with this one. Being on the same team with him, he’s a very competitive quarterback; you got to be at a high level, you got to match his level. It’s going to be a great matchup. You know me, I’m going out, I’m giving it my all I got and hopefully I can bring him down.”

Floyd was teammates with Allen when the QB threw for 4,306 yards on a 66.5 completion percentage. Floyd, meanwhile, collected 32 tackles and 10.5 sacks a season ago, which enticed the 49ers.

Floyd and San Francisco are a frustrating 5-6 whilst Buffalo is a contending 9-2. But the former Bill is confident that NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” showdown will be a great one.

“Most definitely,” Floyd said about anticipating this game for months. “I most definitely circled this one because Buffalo was a different experience. They got great fans, and [Highmark Stadium] is going to be a hostile environment for us and we’re going to have to endure and play through that and stay together, and hopefully come out with a victory.”

The 49ers are on a two-game skid, and quarterback Brock Purdy is recovering from the shoulder soreness that sidelined him in San Francisco’s 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. In Buffalo, Allen is a candidate for the 2024 NFL MVP with 2,543 yards and 18 touchdowns to five interceptions, and the Bills are poised for a deep playoff run.

Facing the Bills won’t be anything close to easy for the 49ers. Floyd, however, might be boosted by wanting to shine against his old teammates and coaches.

