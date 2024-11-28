Bills Mafia support Mooney Ward's charity after daughter's death

Aside from the Xs and Os on a field or a court, sports can bring people together and create some beautiful moments.

That has been the case ahead of Sunday's Week 13 game between the Buffalo Bills and 49ers, when Bills Mafia got ahold of San Francisco cornerback Charvarius Ward's charity, which is dedicated to people with Down syndrome, and shared it on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ward's 23-month-old daughter, Amani Joy, tragically passed away last month. Amani was born prematurely with Down syndrome and experienced heart issues since birth.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

A few weeks ago, @49ers CB Charvarius Ward tragically lost his 1-year-old daughter.



I saw someone earlier this week suggest #BillsMafia donate to his charity. Great idea if you are so inclined: https://t.co/wGly9fQnu6 https://t.co/aHdvXYekVO — Del Reid 🦬 (@DelReid) November 27, 2024

The post was reposted more than 500 times with nearly 2,000 likes and 130 comments.

The mission of Ward's "Change with Charvarius" charity reads as follows:

"Our organization is dedicated to empowering individuals with Down syndrome and their families through providing advocacy, education and research. We strive to foster inclusivity, understanding, and support, while members of this community realize their full potential and enjoy meaningful participation in society. We strive for a national reach in our efforts; we have an acute awareness and concerted effort to impact southeast Mississippi. We aim to develop strong strategic partnerships to carry out & ensure a lasting mission impact. Collectively, these partnerships will create a more informed and inclusive public which ultimately allows for a well-rounded lived experience despite their disability and/or socioeconomic status."

After missing the last three games, Ward returned to the team and was a full participant in Wednesday's practice -- a good sign he could play in Buffalo.

During Thanksgiving week, Ward certainly is thankful for the support of Bills Mafia and fans around the league.

Class act by all.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast