The Warriors didn't take care of business Sunday, and now they will have to deal with the NBA play-in tournament again.

Golden State's crushing season-finale 124-119 overtime loss to the LA Clippers at Chase Center means the Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies in the No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in game at 7 p.m. PT on Tuesday night.

Steph Curry led the way with 36 points and Jimmy Butler finished with 30, but that wasn't enough to overcome big performances from Clippers stars James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac.

The winner of the Warriors-Grizzlies game will advance to take on the No. 2-seeded Houston Rockets in the first round.

The loser of the Golden State-Memphis game will host the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game between the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Steph Curry and Co. won three of the four regular-season matchups against the Grizzlies, with the most recent coming April 1 in Memphis, thanks to a 52-point eruption from the two-time NBA MVP.

The Warriors and Grizzlies previously met in the 2021 play-in tournament, with Memphis winning the elimination game to end Golden State's season.

Golden State, winless in three prior play-in games, is hoping for a different result this time.

Games between the Warriors and Grizzlies always are intense, and Tuesday's showdown should be no different.

