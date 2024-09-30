The 49ers are at home for the second straight week as they welcome a divisional opponent.

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are entering the contest at 1-3 with two straight losses at home against the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders, the latter being a 42-14 rout.

Despite their form, Murray's mobility can cause havoc against the 49ers defense with rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. excelling early on. Budda Baker still anchors the defense alongside Kyzir White and Jalen Thompson, among others.

San Francisco is coming off a rout of its own, beating the New England Patriots 30-13 with Brock Purdy's heroics once again standing out and the defensive line picking up steam.

So, will the 49ers earn their first divisional win of the season? Here's how to watch:

When is the 49ers vs. Cardinals game?

The 49ers and Cardinals will meet on Sunday, Oct. 6.

What time is the 49ers vs. Cardinals game?

Kickoff time from Levi's Stadium is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 5 game live on TV

.The 49ers vs. Cardinals game will air on FOX.

Local pregame coverage will begin at noon with "49ers Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area Plus and streaming live on the NBC Sports app. "49ers Postgame Live" will begin immediately after the game, at approximately 4:30 p.m. PT, on NBC Sports Bay Area and also streaming on the NBC Sports app.

How to live stream the 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 5 game

Live stream: FOX Sports, NFL+

Mobile app: FOX mobile app, NFL mobile app